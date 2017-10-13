Murder accused Marcus Bisram’s extradition from the US imminent

United States citizen, Marcus Bisram could soon be extradited to Guyana, his country of birth, to be arraigned on a charge of murder, even as the High Court here prepares to decide whether that charge should be quashed because a witness has since recanted his testimony.

“The evidence before this Court is sufficient to justify the Fugitive’s committal for

trial, on felony charges, had the offense which he is accused of having committed occurred in the United States. This finding rests upon the documents submitted by the Government of Guyana in this matter, including the sworn witness affidavits attached to the affidavit of Germaine Laundry, Corporal of Police attached to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters of the Guyana Police Force,” states US judge, Peggy Kuo in the Eastern District Court of New York.

Kuo on Thursday ordered Bisram be extradited to face an ongoing preliminary inquiry in a magistrates’ court to determine if there is sufficient evidence for him to be trialed by a High Court judge and jury for the indictable offence.

Kuo committed Bisram to the custody of US Marshals pending an additional decision on extradition and eventual surrender to Guyanese authorities by the US Secretary of State.

Once he returns to Guyana, he will appear before a magistrate for the charge to be read to him and then he would be remanded to prison pending the outcome of the preliminary inquiry which has already started.

Bisram is among five persons charged charged wit the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt at Number 70 Village, Corentyne between October 31 and November 1, 2016.

At the centre of Bisram’s challenge against his extradition is his desire to have the murder charge quashed on the grounds that a key prosecution witness, Chaman Chunilall, has since

recanted his evidence in the preliminary inquiry before Springlands Magistrate Charlyn Artiga that he had heard Bisram saying words amount to “kill him.”

Bisram’s local lawyer, Sanjeev Datadin has since asked High Court Judge, Gino Persaud to ask the Director of Public Prosecutions to quash the charge because the recantation is sufficient to withdraw the charge.

Lawyers for the State, however, argue that such a matter should be dealt with at either the preliminary inquiry or the High Court trial.

Bisram was arrested in July near his Far Rockaway, New York home by US law enforcement agents based on a request for extradition by Guyana.

Judge Kuo stated in her Order Certification and Committal for Extradition, she states that “here is probable cause to believe that the Fugitive before this Court, the same

person identified in the extradition request from the Government of Guyana, committed the offense for which extradition is sought.”

She further found that extradition treaty between the United States and the Government of Guyana, Extradition Treaty Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the United Kingdom of December 22,1931,47 was entered into force upon Guyana’s independence on May 26,1966, and was in full force and

effect at all times relevant to this act.

Investigators said they have uncovered evidence that Bisram allegedly masterminded the killing of Narinedatt after he refused his sexual overtures. At first, it was believed that Narinedatt was killed in a road accident based on where his body had been found by a roadside.