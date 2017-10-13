Man arrested in connection with gunning down of “Saga” near hotel

Guyana Police Force investigators said they have arrested a man in connection with the robbery-murder of City businessman, Godfrey “Saga” Scipio Thursday afternoon as he and his fiancee were about to enter a hotel.

The identity of the man was not released as police only said he was 26-years old.

Scipio,58, of Lot ‘ZZ’ 22 D’urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown was shot dead at about 4:20 PM at Stanley Place, Kitty, Georgetown.

“Initial investigation have revealed that the deceased picked up his fiancee and went to a city hotel, and as they were entering his vehicle, a lone gunman pounced on them and demanded cash and jewellery, the suspect discharged a round hitting Scipio in the abdomen and relieved him of his jewellery and escaped on foot in a northern direction,” police said in a statement.

Scipio was taken to a city hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

The body is at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.