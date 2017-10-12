Suspects in supermarket robbery arrested; one shot

A suspected bandit was shot and he and another man were arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a supermarket at Parika Highway, East Bank Essequibo.

The Guyana Police Force said a 27-year old and a 17-year old, who live on the Essequibo Coast and East Coast Demerara were prime suspects in the gun-related robbery committed on Jin Li-Luo, female, 37, who operates a supermarket at Parika Highway, East Bank Essequibo.

“Initial Investigation revealed that the suspects entered the supermarket, made a purchase and subsequently one of the suspects whipped out what appeared to be a handgun, demanded cash and made good their escape on foot,” the police force said.

A police patrol responded and confronted a suspect who was shot in the right foot. Base on further information received, the other suspect was arrested Wednesday night in Parika, the police force added.