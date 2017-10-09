Prison Escapee Royden Williams Caught In Minibus

Prison Escapee, Mark Royden Durant aka Smallie, who slipped through police gunfire in Linden last month, has been recaptured at Weldaad area, West Coast Berbice tonight.

Police confirmed the murder convict was in a passenger minibus when he was recaptured at about 20:00hrs as a result of intelligence-led operation. Durant was unarmed at the time, according to police.

Last month, Durant was said to be in the company of Ex policeman and prison escapee, Urie Varswyck in the Central Amelia’s Ward area. The duo opened fire on the joint Services who returned fire which resulted in Varswyck, who was dressed in a military vest and boots, being fatally wounded.

Durant managed to escape then.

More details will follow.