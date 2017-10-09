Dynamic Airways promises to refund passengers

Dynamic Airlines, which pulled out of the Guyana-New York route last week, has pledged to refund passengers monies for tickets not used.

“Those passengers who would have paid for tickets to travel after October 3 can be assured of refunds and Dynamic intends to honor its outstanding debt to the Airport and Civil Aviation authorities,” Chief Executive Officer Ray Lawlor was quoted in a statement issued by the United States-based carrier. The passenger refunds would be for unused portions of their tickets.

Chief Executive Officer of Roraima Airways Group of Companies, Gerry Gouveia said the carrier, which is fighting bankruptcy proceedings in the US, had been paying all its bills every month to the airport and the Civil Aviation Authority. He said all debts from August to date have since been cleared.

Gouveia said at least 40 cabin attendants and ground handling staff that had served Dynamic have since been laid off as a result of the US carrier pulling 0ut. Gouveia said a number of them have been absorbed in Roraima’s operations.

We regret this development and take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their support over the last four years that we have served the Guyana market.

Dynamic International Airways stopped flying on the Georgetown-New York route from October 3, 2017 “as we continue to reorganize in our Chapter 11 case.” “We are aware of the tremendous inconvenience this will cause to our customers who have loyally supported us over the years, for that we do apologize.

The carrier said it would soon enter into talks with an interested party about serving this market under a new arrangement which is permitted as we seek to reorganize. “The new arrangement, known as an ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) agreement, would allow Dynamic to serve the Guyana/New York market.” “Dynamic wishes also to thank Roraima Airways for its outstanding service as its local partner in Guyana and looks forward to renewed collaboration in the near future.