Decomposed body of man found at Port Mourant

The partly decomposed body of a man was found Sunday night at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, police said.

Berbice Division Deputy Commander, Edmond Cooper told Demerara Waves Online News on Monday that the body was found on an open field next to the Port Mourant School.

He said no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the body. Investigators were now awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No one has been arrested.

Cooper said there were no reports of a missing person in recent days.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Commander said investigators were awaiting legal advice before the suspects in the murder of a labourer last week are arraigned this week.

A block-maker, his 14-year old son and one of his workers have already confessed to killing a labourer, 21-year-old Mahendra Ghanie called “Azad”, burning his body and placing the remains in a hole aback the block-making establishment at Number 55 Village, Corentyne.

They have told investigators that after Ghanie fell unconscious during a beating over missing goats, they burnt and buried him.