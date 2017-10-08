“Prime suspect” in custody for robbery-murder of elderly women

Police said they on Sunday they arrested the “prime suspect” in the killing of two elderly women last week.

The man was arrested at about midday at Karawab, Pomeroon River, located about 65 miles from Charity, Essequibo Coast.

Investigators from Georgetown, led by a senior officer, acted on intelligence gathered and moved in on the location where the man was seen and arrested.

Police said they have linked him to the “murder” of Constance Fraser, 88, and Phyllis Caesar, 75, last week Tuesday in their South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown home.

Two other men have already confessed to committing the offence and could be arraigned on a charge of murder in the furtherance of committing a robbery.

Autopsies conducted on the bodies of Fraser and Caesar- longtime friends- shows that they died of asphyxiation due to suffocation and manual strangulation compounded with trauma to the head.

When parishioners of the nearby Full Gospel Church did not see Caesar open the church, they decided to enter the house where they found the women’s hands, feet and mouths tied.

The house was badly ransacked, an indication that the intruders spent a very long time in the house.