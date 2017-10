Police believed they have found the remains of man who went missing several days ago.

Acting on information received earlier Friday, ventured to the No. 55 village, Corentyne area where they discovered what is suspected to be human remains. This was confirmed by Berbice Commander, Assistant Commissioner Lyndon Alves who told Demerara Waves Online that police were at the scene.

Police believed that the body is that of a missing 21-year old Azad from Bloomfield Village.