Several arrested for killing of elderly women

Several persons have so far been arrested in connection with the killing of two elderly women earlier this week at their home at the corner of Albert Street and South Road, a top Guyana Police Force investigator said Friday.

“We have good, substantial information,” Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Williams told Demerara Waves Online News.

He said police were still treating the incident as a robbery-murder committed against family-friends 88-year old Constance Fraser and 75-year old Phyllis Melrose Caesar between on October 2 and 3, 2017.

Williams declined to divulge details about the breakthrough into the case, but other police sources said three males and one female were already in custody. The Crime Chief broadly corroborated information about the arrests, saying several suspects were nabbed between Wednesday, October 4 and 5.

Fellow parishioners of the Full Gospel Church located opposite the women’s residence discovered the bodies of the women in their bedrooms with their hands, feet and mouths tied.

Pastor Winston Mc Gowan said they decided to enter the house after one of the women failed to open the church early Tuesday morning as she would have normally done.

Caesar hailed from Manchester Village, Corentyne and Fraser was a Guyana-born United States citizens. They both lived in the wooden house for several decades.

Full Gospel Church leaders were expected to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss next steps following the demise of two of their dedicated and well-loved members.