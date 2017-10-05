Policewoman chopped to death; cutlass found

A Guyana Police Force Woman Sergeant, Keneisha Sheriff was killed Thursday morning at her home at Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Police said her throat was slashed by a man during an altercation. They occupied the same building, but it was not immediately clear whether the two were connected in any way.

Sheriff was the Officer-in-Charge of the Registry at the Berbice Division Headquarters based at New Amsterdam.

Investigators have found a cutlass at the scene they believed was the murder weapon.

A manhunt has been launched in the back-lands for the perpetrator.