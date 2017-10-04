Rape accused escapes from Lusignan Prison

A prisoner, accused of rape, has escaped from the Lusignan Prison, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said Wednesday.

He is Dellon Blake of Kamuni Creek, Demerara River, West Bank Demerara.

“He has tear drop tattoo on left side of his face. He cuts cabbage for a living,” the Prisons Director said.

Samuels said Blake,35 years old, escaped from holding bay two at the Lusignan Prison.

He is of mixed ancestry.

He is charged with the offence of rape.

Blake was admitted to prison July 24, 2017.

Sources said Blake might have used a bed sheet to hoist himself , separate tge barbed wire and scale the wall.