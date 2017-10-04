Police guards at Lusignan jail probably culpable for latest escape

Just hours after a remanded prisoner escaped from the Lusignan Prison, the Guyana Police Force suggested that the police guards who were on duty did nothing to prevent the prisoner from fleeing the East Coast Demerara penal facility.

Rape-accused, 35-year old Dellon Blake escaped from holding bay two at the jail early Wednesday morning.

“From indications at the Prison he used his bed sheet and wooden pallets to help himself over the fence on the north western side in full view of Police Ranks performing duties in the guard hut tower, overlooking the new holding facility at the Prison, which area is well illuminated,” police said in a statement.

The police force said a Detective Superintendent of Police has been assigned to conduct the investigation.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels has described Blake as a mixed race person who “has tear drop tattoo on left side of his face.”

Blake, of Kamuni Creek, Demerara River, was admitted to prison on July 24, 2017.