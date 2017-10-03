Two charged with murder of man on father’s death anniversary

Two men were Tuesday arraigned for the murder of a man on the same day he was about to attend his father’s death anniversary memorial service.

Nineteen year old Shawn Dos Santos and 18-year old Stephon Howard both of Freeman Street, East Lapenitence appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ court charged with murder.

Bail was refused and the duo was remanded until October 19

The indictable charge read that on September 24, 2017 at Freeman Street East LaPenitence the duo murdered 58-year old Fazal Shaheed during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

It was reported that Shaheed of 61 Cropper Street, Albion, and Berbice was shot at least four times, reportedly during a scuffle with two gun-toting bandits, at the 194, Freeman Street residence, where he and his brothers were staying.

His younger brother, 50-year old Tallim Shaheed, of Toronto, Canada, was shot in the back while another brother 53-year old Shalim Shaheed of New York, was shot in the abdomen.