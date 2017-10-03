Bodies of elderly women found tied, gagged in house

Two elderly women, one of whom is a Guyana-born American citizen, were Tuesday morning found bound and gagged in their home at Albert Street and South Road, Georgetown after one of them did not open the nearby Full Gospel Church.

After the bodies of the long-time family friends- 88-year old Constance Fraser and 75-year old Phyllis Melrose Caesar- and detectives exited their wooden home, Pastor Winston Mc Gowan told reporters that the two “faithful members” of the Full Gospel Church were killed by bandits.

Fraser was the mother-in-law of city businessman Brian Gittens. She was also an American citizen. Caesar was born at Manchester Village, Corentyne.

“They were tied. They (perpetrators) tied the hands and feet and mouth as well,” he said. He said the bodies were found in separate bedrooms which were also ransacked.

Mc Gowan said the general conclusion is that the perpetrators entered the house through the veranda.

He said a decision was made by one of the parishioners to enter the house after Caesar did not open the church at about 6:30 AM as she would normally do.

Based on responses by several persons , who know the ladies well, no one knew of anyone expressing an interest in purchasing the house that they had occupied for several decades.

Outside the house, numerous church members and associates of the two ladies converged while investigators and other personnel were inside dusting for fingerprints and taking photographs.

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company workers suspended underground work outside the house because of a police cordon.