Heated arguments lead to two separate killings; five arrested

Two persons were killed following two altercations on the lower East Coast Demerara, and five persons have since been arrested, police said.

Dead are 39-year old Hetram Ramchar of 31 Crown Dam, Industry, and Bhagwan Ramadhar and 44-year old Bhagwan Ramadhar, a labourer, of Lot 50 Industry Front.

In the incident involving Ramchar, police said that at about 7 AM Monday at Industry, a group of men were at a wake house play a game of cards during which an argument ensued which resulted in a violent altercation where the deceased received injuries.

A report was made at the Sparendaam Police Station by Ramchar.

Police said he was advised to seek medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Four person were arrested and are in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

Several hours later at about 10 AM Monday, Ramadhar and the suspected killer, 49 years old, of Industry were imbibing, when an argument ensued during which the suspect dealt the victim, now deceased, several lashes to his head with a piece of wood. The suspect was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Ramadhar was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.