Woman shot during gunfire exchange

A woman was shot accidentally during a shootout between two men at Agricola, East Bank Demerara Saturday night.

Investigators followed a trail of blood to a house but no one was there. They saw more blood on clothing, police sources said.

The Guyana Police Force said the two men, who were involved in the exchange of gunfire, were yet to be identified.

The 26-year old woman, who was shot to her left foot, is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition, police said.

Initial investigations, police said, have revealed that two unidentified males both armed with handguns had an argument during which they discharged rounds at each other.