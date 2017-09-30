Internet Radio

Suspect in shooting of GRA enforcement officer killed

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News September 30, 2017 8 Comments

Ariel Benjamin

A man,who was wanted in connection with several crimes including the recent shooting of a Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), was shot dead early Saturday morning.

Police said the body of Colin Daley also known as  ‘Floggy and Frog Eye’ 24 years, unemployed of East La-Penitence, whose body was found in a pool of blood with a suspected gunshot wound to the head.
The body was discovered at Albert Street, Albouytown about 1:20 AM.
“The deceased was wanted by the police for questioning in relation to several armed robberies, including that of a GRA officer who was recently shot during the commission of a robbery,” police said.
Daley’s body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.  
The man was killed as police continued to question several persons in connection with the shooting of GRA enforcement officer, 35-year old Ariel Benjamin on September 23, 2017 as he entered his 403 Cactus Street.
Investigators have so far arrested three persons and released them. Two other persons were arrested and were up to Friday still in custody.
  • ExPPP_Man

    Col123 one more all yuh PNC down. I bet he killed by his own people.

    • Col123

      Long live the PNC bro… gaad bless awee!…them boys gat alyou Indos in a carna… and alyo a kiss up to naggarmotto!

  • Gtloyal

    What more can we expect? Colin Daley was born during the presidency of one who from the first day disregarded the rule of law and grew up under the rule of one who today is saying that he approves of such practice and that the nation should be thankful ….
    Obviously this is not an excuse for his alleged criminal inclinations but one is left to wonder what would have been of his life had he been born in a society where those he saw as leaders, abided by and promoted the rule of law, setting good examples for the people.

    • Col123

      You talking crap comrade… I grew up during the Burnham time who rigged every election during his tenure , he did not permit free speech with them holigans brudda Washington and them church of gaad and Israel…and was the world’s richest black man…how come I ain’t rich like him!… alyou write so much crap that alyou start looking like it!

  • ExPPP_Man

    Being honest is most helpful to all yuh PNC.

    • Col123

      You a just suck up to Naggie like them otha Indo brudda… but we need you…to give us the good life!

  • Col123

    The boy is a Burnham bai Burch… he gat you guys in a carna!

  • Col123

    Ash is a kiss but naggarmotto guy also… tell them ash!

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia.