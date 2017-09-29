GRA officer held for allegedly firing shots outside night spot

A Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officer was early Friday morning arrested after he allegedly fired several shots in the air, police said.
The Guyana Police Force said the licensed firearm holder, employed by a government agency as an enforcement officer, allegedly discharged his 9MM pistol multiple times, in public view, at a popular night spot in Sandy Babb Street, Kitty early Thursday morning.
Police said his weapon was lodged.
“About 01:45hrs, a policeman on a motorcycle patrol caught the 35 year old resident of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara who was in company of others imbibing, discharging rounds into the air and promptly detained him and took possession of the weapon which had thirteen (13) live rounds remaining in its magazine,” police said.