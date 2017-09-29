GRA officer held for allegedly firing shots outside night spot

A Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officer was early Friday morning arrested after he allegedly fired several shots in the air, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the licensed firearm holder, employed by a government agency as an enforcement officer, allegedly discharged his 9MM pistol multiple times, in public view, at a popular night spot in Sandy Babb Street, Kitty early Thursday morning.

Police said his weapon was lodged.