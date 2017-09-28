One in custody following New Amsterdam execution attempt

Berbice Divisional Commander, Lyndon Alves on Thursday said investigators were making headway in their investigations into the execution attempt on a New Amsterdam farmer and arrested a suspect said to be involved in the shooting.

Alves disclosed that the victim, who was reluctant to divulge information on his enemies, reported that earlier in the day, he had a confrontation with a man in his neighborhood.

Alves noted that the arrest was made based on that information.

“The victim did not go into details but said that earlier in the day, he and someone from the area had a little issue so we worked with that information and made an arrest”.

45-year-old farmer, Fenton Belle counted his lucky stars on Tuesday evening after a lone gun man open fire in his direction moments after he had finished conversing with a friend who is a policeman.

The injured farmer disclosed that the alleged shooter was hiding behind a concrete wall in the nearby ball field and fired in his direction as he turned to close his gate.

“Me friend reverse out and like after he turn out the street and I turn fah lock the gate, I just start hear gunshots”.

Belle stated that immediately after being grazed to the neck by a bullet, he laid flat on the ground, while the gunman continued to fire shots aiming at his house. He was unable to see the identity of the shooter.

After waiting several minutes, to ensure that the coast was clear, he entered his home and immediately contacted the police who arrived minutes later.

Investigations are ongoing.