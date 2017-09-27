Partly decomposed body of woman found on East Coast Demerara

The partly decomposed body of a female mixed race was discovered Tuesday night at the Foulis Seawall Access Road, East Coast Demerara, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said the remains were found at about 9:30 PM and have since been taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting identification and post-mortem.

The body was clad in a blue top, brown and black brassiere, blue jeans, light blue underwear. The woman was described as brown in complexion; about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and appeared to be in the late thirties or early forties.

A yellow metal chain was found around her neck, and a pair of multi-coloured slippers and a burgundy cloth hammock were found nearby, police said.

Investigation in progress.