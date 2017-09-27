Man accused of stealing spares from auto store

A man, who allegedly stole several vehicle spare parts valued GYD$2.1 million, was Wednesday granted GYD$250,000 bail.

Thirty-eight year old Jermaine Devine of 78 Robb Street Charlestown Georgetown appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a charge of break and entry and larceny.

The charge against Devine states that between September 16 and 18 at Garnett Street, Campbelville, he broke and entered the auto sales store of Richard Hamid and stole 10 Premeo motor vehicle lights, 8 Allion motor vehicle lights and other items all totaling GYD$2.1 million

When the charge was read, Devine standing from the prioners’ dock, he denied doing committing the offence.

Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-a-Fat, in a bail application for his client, told the court that he is a first time offender and when arrested none of the alleged stolen items waa found on his client nor was a confession statement given by his client.

On the other hand, Police Prosecutor Simone Payne did not object to bail being granted but asked that bail be granted in a substantial amount.

Magistrate Daly granted bail in the sum of $250,000 dollars and ordered Jermaine Devine to return to court on October 2.