Woman wanted for posting cocaine-soaked hammocks to the US

A young mother is wanted by anti-drug agents for allegedly attempting to smuggle several cocaine-soaked hammocks to the United States (US).

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said they were searching for 26-year old Tiffni Collison after their agents intercepted the items last Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Eugene Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

CANU alleged that Collison of of F 21 Samaan Street Guyhoc Park, Georgetown posted four hammocks suspected to have been saturated with cocaine to an address in the United States through an international courier service in Georgetown sometime last week.

“The suspicious package was discovered by a CANU Rank at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle ECD whilst checking outgoing cargo on Thursday 21st September 2017,” the agency said.

CANU said to date searches at the suspect’s home revealed that since that anti-drug agency attempted to contact her. She “cannot be located or contacted by close family or friends.”

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact CANU at 226-0431.