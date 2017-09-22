Two confess to sodomising 13-year old boy, dumping body in river

Two men have confessed to sodomising a 13-year old boy and dumping him overboard after he became unconscious, Assistant Police Commissioner, Paul Williams said.

The acting Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force said the prime suspects have since led crime scene detectives to an area where they threw the body of Leonard Archibald overboard and his bicycle has since been recovered.

Archibald lived at Brother’s Village.

Up to Friday evening, police, relatives of the lad and public-spirited citizens were searching the Berbice River for his body.

Sources said the cycle was found aback one of the suspect’s home which is located two houses away from the Sister’s Village Magistrates’ Court, East Bank Berbice.

The teenager was last seen in the company of his two sisters while they were traversing the East Bank Public Road last Sunday evening.

His sisters reportedly told investigators that they and their brother were returning from a birthday party when he rode ahead and left them behind. When the girls arrived home, their brother was no where to be seen. He never arrived home.