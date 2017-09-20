Suspected East Bank Demerara serial robber arrested, charged

A man, who robbed three women during early Tuesday morning on the East Bank Demerara has been arrested and charged with six counts of robbery under arms.

The Guyana Police Force said Dillion Joel Dublin, 27, unemployed, of 96 Nelson Street, Mocha was Wednesday “positively identified by the victims” and he would be arraigned shortly before a magistrate.

The women told police that they were robbed at Second Bridge, Mocha, East Bank Demerara. They told investigators that they were leaving a wake when a gun-toting man rode up and demanded that they hand over their phones.

Police said they were also questioning Dublin in relation to an attempted robbery and shooting of a cashier and supervisor at Providence, East Bank Demerara at about 2 AM Tuesday. Those victims are the daughter of former Assistant Police Commissioner, George Vyphuis, Cathy Vyphuis and her colleague, 52-year old Tommy Lee-Stevenson.

The bullet grazed Vyphuis’ left hand and Stevenson was shot in his hand and one of his feet.

Hours later, the man was spotted near the Mocha Police Outpost and lawmen, who were alerted, arrested him.