Man jailed for damaging Minister Harmon’s house

A man, who admitted to damaging Minister of State, Joseph Harmon’s house, was Wednesday sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Thirty year old Samuel Greene of Guyhoc Park admitted to committing the offence at Harmon’s property.

The unrepresented man stood before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ court where the charge read that on September 15 at Guyhoc Park, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged a section of the home.

The facts stated that on the day in question the Harmon saw the defendant with a metal bar lashing a section the home causing damages totaling GYD$995,000 dollars.