GRA gun stolen; security guard shot

A security guard was Sunday nursing a gunshot wound and a man, who allegedly grabbed a service revolver from a Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officer, has been arrested, police said.

The GRA officer has also been detained.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances in which a 22-year old security guard of Lower Kara Kara, Linden was shot. He is hospitalized at Mackenzie Hospital Complex since Saturday.

Prior to the shooting incident, police said an officer in the employ of the GRAreported that about 1:15 Saturday morning he was in company of several relatives standing on the Silver City Road, Linden when he was accosted by a male who relieved him of his service revolver with five rounds which he had in his waist in a holster,in public view.

The Guyana Police Force added that the suspect then discharged several rounds and escaped.

The GRA staffer has since been detained.

“Police on receipt of the report launched a massive search for the suspect who was arrested and the firearm along with two spent and two live ammunition,was recovered,” the police force said.

Investigations are in progress.