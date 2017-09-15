Lethem men charged in connection with illegal airstrip and plane

Two men from the southernmost Guyanese town of Lethem have been charged in connection with conspiring to facilitate the illegal landing of a Brazilian-registered aircraft in northern Rupununi.

They are 21-year old Nathan Hamilton and Wasim King, 37, who were both not required to plea to the indictable charge of conspiring with businessman, Hutshan “Seon” Singh to facilitate the illegal landing of a Beechcraft Kingair plane between August 10 and 13, 2017.

They were remanded to prison until September 18, 2017 when they are scheduled to make another appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Investigators said the duo facilitated the landing of the plane which was believed to be involved in gold smuggling and firearm trafficking.

King’s defence counsel is Attorney-at-Law, Michael Sommersaul and Hamilton’s lawyer is Jerome Khan said their clients were not aware that the airline or airstrip was illegal since they had been recently hired to build a road.