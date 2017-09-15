Former Magistrate slapped with two additional traffic charges

Former Traffic Court Magistrate and Attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan on Friday appeared at the Ablion Magistrate Court and was slapped with two additional charges after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol last month.

The charges read by Magistrate Renita Singh stated that on Friday 4th August, on the Williamsburg Corentyne Public road, Sohan drove motor car PJJ 6060 and having been involved in an accident failed to provide police with his personal information.

Police also on the said date he drove motor car PJJ 6060 and having been involved in an accident failed to transport the injured person to a near medical facility. Sohan pleaded not guilty to both charges and is expected to return to court on September 26th, 2017 for a report.

Last month, the former Magistrate pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Guyana Police Force has said that Sohan was allegedly was proceeding west along the southern driveway of the Williamsburg Public road when a male pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from south to north into the path of the vehicle and collided.

He was subsequently released on his own recognizance