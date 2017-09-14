British woman died from lack of oxygen, self-suspension

–suspects arrested expected to be released later

The three suspects , who were detained in connection with the death of Briton, 50-year-old Dajee Sarah Rosemary, are expected to be released following the results of a post mortem conducted on Thursday.

The post mortem, which was conducted e by Government Pathologist, Dr. Bridgemohan, revealed that the woman died of asphyxiation (lack of oxygen) and self suspension.

A police source confirmed that the suspects will be released on bail as investigations come to close.

But information reaching Demerara Waves Online News revealed that the woman’s body will be taken back to her home country for a second examination.

Rosemary was found hanging from the ceiling of her friend’s home on Sunday evening.

The woman, who worked as an Accounts Assistant with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, was on vacation for two weeks in Guyana when she met her unfortunate demise.

Rosemary had traveled to Guyana two weeks ago with her friend and co-worker Jessica Grumble, the one who made the shocking discovery.

The woman came with intentions of spending a two-weeks holiday. However over the past week, the woman began acting in a very strange manner.

It was reported that the woman began having hallucinations stating that persons were spying on her from the house next door but neighbors claimed that the neighboring house was deserted.

On Saturday afternoon, the woman stated the she was departing for her home country. However, upon arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, it was discovered that her name was not listed n the flight. Rosemary had also reportedly misplaced her passport, resulting in her and Grumble returning to New Amsterdam. The travel document was subsequently found. Police sources said Rosemary had in her possession a large quantity of cash.

On Sunday evening, the duo reportedly watched a movie and Grumble fell asleep. When she awoke and inquired about her friend, it was then that she made the shocking discovery.