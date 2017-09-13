Acting British High Commissioner called in to identify British woman’s body

Acting British High Commissioner to Guyana, Mr. Ron Rimmer on Wednesday visited the ancient county of Berbice to identify the body of British woman, 50-year-old Dajee Sarah Rosemary who was found hanging from the ceiling of her friend’s home on Sunday evening.

The woman, who worked as an Accounts Assistant with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, was on vacation for two weeks in Guyana when she met her unfortunate demise.

Information revealed that Rosemary traveled to Guyana two weeks ago with her friend and co-worker Jessica Grumble, the one who made the shocking discovery.

Commander of B Division, Paul Williams told Demerara Waves that three persons have been arrested and are assisting the police in their investigations. However, unconfirmed reports suggest that the persons arrested are occupants of the home that Rosemary was residing during her stay.