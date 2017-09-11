Venezuelans invade mining camp; Guyanese miner shot

A Guyanese miner was shot and injured Sunday afternoon when several armed persons believed to be Venezuelans invaded a mining camp in the North West District (NWD), sources said.

Troy Joseph, 18 years old, of Falls Top, NWD was shot to his left hip at about 3 PM Sunday.

Sources said he was transported on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to the Matthews Ridge Hospital where he was admitted. His condition is listed as stable.

Joseph was expected to be flown to Georgetown for additional medical treatment.

Sources in the mining community said the camp at Five Star, NWD was invaded by eight armed persons believed to be Venezuelans.

This incident follows a similar one two months ago when three Guyanese miners were shot dead at a gold mining camp in neighbouring Venezuela.