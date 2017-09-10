Bandits cart off cash from Readymix Concrete’s safe

Police say they are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on Ready Mix Concrete Limited.

The incident occurred at 69-72 Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara between 02:30- 03:00h Sunday morning of an undisclosed amount of cash ,by three armed male suspects .

“Investigations revealed that the suspects pounced upon the two watchmen, both in their late 70s and held them at gunpoint, after which they proceeded to a section of the two story-building and removed the cash from a safe which they used a cutting torch to gain access,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said armed personnel from a Contracted Security Service responded to an alarm from the said building and confronted the suspects during which there was an exchange of gunfire between the two sides but the suspects managed to flee the scene.