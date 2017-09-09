One of three detainees admits to constructing illegal Rupununi airstrip — police

A man in Lethem has admitted to the constructing an illegal airstrip where a Brazilian-registered plane landed last month, police said Saturday.

“Ranks from CIDHQ (Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters) contacted the suspect in Lethem and during an interview, he admitted his involvement in the construction and preparation of the said airstrip which facilitated the landing of the illegal aircraft discovered recently,” Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum said.

He added that two other persons were also in custody assisting with the probe in relation to the illegal airstrip.

Police said based on the information received, they were currently pursuing one of the businessmen who was previously held but was subsequently released on bail for further questioning.

The Beechcraft Kingair plane bearing authentic registration markings, PR-IMG, landed at an illegal airstrip last month.

Police said three men exited and fled the plane, leaving behind several items including identification documents.

Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine has said the documents bear the identities of Brazilians and Colombians.

State Minister Joseph Harmon has said said government was trying to verify reports that police and occupants of the plane had colluded.