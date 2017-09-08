Man allegedly points gun at mother and threatens to kill her

A man , who allegedly pointed a shotgun and threatened to kill her, was Friday charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and police plan to charge him for the alleged threat.

Police said Ryan Sauers, 38 years, unemployed of De Velde, Berbice River, was arrested on Thursday at his home and charged Friday with unlawful possession of a single barrel twelve gauge shotgun as well as two live twelve gauge cartridges.

He appeared before His worship Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, pleaded not guilty and was remanded until October 04, 2017.

“The charges stemmed as a result of the defendant on Wednesday last, during a heated altercation with his mother, allegedly pointed a shotgun at her and swore that he would kill her. An alert neighbour responded and successfully disarmed the irate Sauers,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigators said the unlicensed firearm, together with the cartridges, was promptly handed over to the police. An additional charge concerning the threats would be instituted, when the defendant makes his second court appearance,police said.