Link to rented car prompts bandit to surrender, admit to robbing gold miner

A bandit, who robbed and shot a miner, surrendered to police five days later with part of the stolen jewellery and admitted to being in possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition after investigators traced the owner of a car that one of the bandits used, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The 33-year old man of South Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara turned himself in to the Brickdam Police Station on Thursday in the company of his lawyer.

Investigators are looking for a second suspect.

Police said the man admitted to robbing and later shooting the miner, a a 44-year old man of Buxton Middle Walk while he was a passenger in a minibus at the East Coast Bus Park, Hinck Street Georgetown.

The incident occurred at about 3PM on 2nd September , 2017

He told police two suspects, one armed with a handgun pounced and relieved him of his gold and diamond chain valued GYD$950,000.00 and fled in the direction of the Stabroek Market.

“The armed suspect was pursued by the victim and during a confrontation, at the Stabroek Market, he drew his firearm and discharged several rounds, hitting the victim on his left hand and buttock; after which the gunman quickly proceeded to a parked motor car where he concealed something and escaped, leaving the car locked,” police said in a statement.

Police said the vehicle was towed to the Brickdam Police Station and later searched in the presence of its owner who provided a key to gain access and who claimed to have rented the car to a Kitty resident since last July.

The victim who was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and later discharged.