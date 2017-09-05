Accomplice of ex-prison officer-turned-bandit remanded

A suspected accomplice of the now dead ex prison officer-turned-bandit was Tuesday arraigned for robbery under arms and he was remanded to prison.

Twenty-three year old Mark Griffith of 31 Sheet Anchor, Canje, Berbice, was charged with two counts of robbery under arms at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara on August 29, 2017. Griffith walked into the Georgetown Public Hospital with gunshot wounds less than one hour after his accomplice, Trydon Munroe was shot dead by a businesswoman’s security escort during an attempt to rob her.

Griffith will not be out of jail any time soon because he was earlier this year sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Berbice Magistrate in his absence.

He was remanded to prison until October 4, 2017 by Sparendaam Magistrate, Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.

Munroe and Griffith had allegedly grabbed the woman’s bags containing cash and raw gold while she stopped near the bus stop at Railway Embankment Public Road and Giftland Mall access road to purchase plantain chips.

She was returning from the Eugene F’ Correia ‘Ogle’ International Airport with the items that she was ferrying for her domestic courier service.