Passports, ID cards found aboard illegal plane belong to Brazilians, Colombians – Police Commissioner

Guyanese police said identity documents found aboard a Brazilian-registered plane in North Rupununi in August appeared to be Brazilian and Colombian.

Two passports and two identification cards were retrieved from the Beechcraft Kingair plane after three men allegedly disembarked the plane and ran away. Today, Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine said two passports and an identification card belong to one Brazilian and one Colombian.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Senior Superintendent, Wendell Blanhum said police were still probing the incident before seeking legal advice.

The acting top cop said investigators were wrapping up their probe. “Our investigators are wrapping up that report. They have as spent some time – better part of a week and a half- in the area, a number of persons were interviewed, a number of leads were pursued,” Ramnarine said. He added that the Crime Chief said in a matter of days the report would be completed and dispatched to the relevant authorities and seek legal advice if necessary.

He confirmed that several persons, including two from Lethem, were taken to the Criminal Investigations Department and interviewed. One of them was a contractor based in Lethem.

A heavy duty machinery was also held and taken to the Lethem Police Station. Police believe the owner used that equipment to construct the illegal airstrip on which the plane landed.

The Director -General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Retired Lt. Col. Egbert Fields has said no one has claimed the aircraft that bears authentic registration markings, PR-IMG.

The plane was sold by Riwa SA to be Sinalizacao MT Ltda ME, another Brazilian company.

Local law enforcement agencies have said nothing illegal has been found aboard the plane.