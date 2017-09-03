Another storm damage several houses in Region 7

A violent storm struck Kako Village, Region 7 Saturday evening, resulting in severe damage to many houses but no was seriously injured, Region 7 Chairman, Gordon Bradford said.

Deputy Director General of the CDC, Major Kester Craig confirmed that there no reports of deaths or serious injury.

Major Craig told DPI, that based on reports, four of the ten houses lost roofs, and it is yet to be confirmed what damage was done to the other homes. Kamarang also in Region 7 was affected but there are no details at this time.

Kako’s estimated population is about 700 persons.

Bradford said an initial assessment would be conducted Sunday morning. “We have to get the assessment from the group and that assessment will tell us what is urgently needed,” he said. Cellular phone coverage in that area, he said, is very limited and residents have to go to a particular location to obtain signal.

The Regional Chairman said frequent storms in interior locations during the hurricane season has already prompted the desire for storm resistant houses to be built. He said a model storm-resistant house would be built at Jawalla for the surviving family members of a pregnant woman who was killed late last month by a storm.

“We have to look at the way the structures are built. we have recognised that we need to look at building structures to withstand heavy winds,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

He said for the past several days, there have been thunderstorms in several areas in the Upper Mazaruni area.

Last week, aircraft that were part of a search and recovery operation at Mahdia for Pilot Imran Khan, who died in a plane crash, were grounded by extremely poor weather.