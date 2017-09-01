Prison escapee ex-cop Varswyck shot dead

Ex policeman, Urie Varswyck who escaped from the burning Georgetown Prison almost two months ago was shot dead early Friday morning in Linden, police said.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum said Varswyck was shor dead during a confrontation with security forces.

Varswyck, former member of the Guyana Police Force, was considered dangerous as he was a marksman.

The government’s Department of Public Information said acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine early Friday morning confirmed that a Joint Services intelligence led operations was conducted in Linden Thursday evening which resulted in prison escapee Varswyck being mortally wounded. At approximately 11:45 PM.

Varswyck and Mark Royden Durant aka Smallie were seen together in the Central Amelia’s Ward area. The duo opened fire on the joint Services who returned fire which resulted in Varswyck, who was dressed in a military vest and boots, being fatally wounded.

A 9mm pistol and 40 live rounds along with a backpack and cloth bag were found near his body. The bag contained toiletteries, medical supplies and a gas mask.

A relentless pursuit aimed at the capture of Durant continues. Acting Commissioner Ramnarine expressed thanks to residents who have provided information to the Guyana Police Force.