One bandit shot dead, another injured after trailing businesswomen from airport

A suspected bandit was shot dead Tuesday morning on the Liliendaal Railway Embankment Road and Giftland Mall Road, police said.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum said preliminarily investigators were told a businesswoman and her bodyguard had moments earlier left a business enterprise when they came under attack.

Blanhum said the bodyguard opened fire, killing one of the men.

Hospital sources said his accomplice was shot and injured. An unidentified white car dropped him off at the Georgetown Hospital gate and he walked in.

Other reliable sources said two women, who were escorted from the Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ Airport with gold and cash, were trailed by the men.

The sources said they stopped at the bus shed on the Railway Embankment Road and Giftland Mall Road to purchase plantain chips when the bandits attempted to rob them.

The bodyguard, who is attached to KGM Security Service, opened fire and struck the suspected bandits.

One was killed on the spot and the other fled on foot and later arrived at the Georgetown Hospital.