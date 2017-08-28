Lawmen held in company of suspected shady characters at West Demerara, New Amsterdam

A Guyana Police Force constable and a New Amsterdam Town Constabulary Lance Corporal have been arrested while in the company of suspected criminals, police said.

The constable, who was on sick leave, was arrested at about 4:30 Sunday afternoon with one .32 pistol and 10 live matching round concealed in his crotch, the force said in a statement.

At the time, the law enforcement agency said the lawman was under a shed at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara “gambling with persons of ill repute”.

Across at New Amsterdam, the Lance Corporal of the New Amsterdam Town Constabulary was among six persons- including two juveniles and and two brothers- as part of a probe into a robbery of A. Ali and Sons Gas Station at Main and King Streets, New Amsterdam on August 19, 2017.

Investigators were told that that three masked men, one of whom was armed with a gun, robbed the pump attendants -32-year oldPrakash Seenarine and 21-year old Darren Reddy – of GYD$86,000

Police said one toy gun, one cutlass and one hooded jersey were found in possession of several of the suspected gang members.