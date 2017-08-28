Children rescued from father who allegedly sexually molests them

Two girls and one boy, age 12 and eight years, were Monday rescued from a home at Quarrie, a satellite of St. Ignatius Village, Region Nine.

Police have since arrested and questioned their 49-year old father about persistent allegations that he sexually molests his children, government said.

“The father continues to be questioned by police while investigations are ongoing,” government’s Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Authorities said officers of the Childcare Protection Agency (CPA) acted on reports made by village leaders including school teachers who claim the children may have been sexually abused by their father.

The children, two girls ages 12 and eight and one boy age eight were taken from the home where they resided with their 49-year-old father.

According to those who have reported the case, the father had allegedly sexually abused two of his older girl children now aged 20 and 14 who have since relocated, the DPI said.

Meanwhile, CPA officers took the other three children to the Lethem Police station to assist with investigations. “Thus far, the children told the police that they have been abused physically, however, they did not testify to being sexually abused,” government said.

The CPA urged citizens countrywide to report any suspected case of child abuse whether physical, emotional or sexual.

All information will be treated with strict confidence, the agency assured.