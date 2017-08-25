Regan “Grey Boy” Rodrigues charged with threatening Crum-Ewing’s mother

Conflict allegedly brewed as Regan Rodrigues popularly known as ‘Grey boy’ was spotted in the vicinity of Regent and Wellington Street and in the end he was slapped with a charge of making use of threatening language against the mother of killed political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing.

He allegedly threatened the woman on August 12.

Rodrigues, 42, of Riverview, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrate Court Friday and pleaded not guilty to using threatening language against Donna Harcourt, who operates a business at the said junction. He was placed on $10,000 bail.

The defendant, however, explained to the court that the family of Crum-Ewing is not satisfied with the murder charge against him being discharged and has been attacking him via print and television media.

On the day in question, he said, he was in the vicinity of Regent and Wellington Streets when he was confronted by the virtual complainant and as a result he lost his temper.

Magistrate Bess advised Rodrigues to exhibit self-control.

The case is prosecuted by Lance Corporal Christopher Morris, whose request for Crum-Ewing to be placed on a bond to keep the peace until the completion of the trial, was granted by the court.

Rodrigues was charged twice with the murder of Crum-Ewing in March 2015 and on both occasions the charge against him was dismissed by City Magistrate Judy Latchman, at the Magisterial level after the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

He was first freed in September 2016 as a result of lack of evidence and while the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) re-opened the case for more evidence from police witnesses and for the magistrate ruling on the oral statements by Rodrigues, he was freed again in July 2017.

Crum-Ewing, 40, was shot dead at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme, EBD, days before the general elections in May 2015. His body was discovered with two gunshot wounds to his temple, one to the back of his head and two to his stomach.

The case will be called again September 18.