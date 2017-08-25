Internet Radio

Jagdeo submits third list of GECOM nominees

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday submitted a third list of six nominees for the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to President David Granger, saying he is hopeful that the Guyanese leader will select one of them in light of the recent High Court decision.

“It is my expectation that the President will select a Chairman from this list especially now that we have the ruling of the Chief Justice on this matter,” Jagdeo said in announcing the names.

Today, I submitted to President David Granger, the names of six (6) persons for the appointment of a Chairman of GECOM, pursuant to the provisions of Article 161(2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The six (6) names are as follows:

1.            Major General Joseph Singh;

2.            Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Teni Housty;

3.            Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Sanjeev Datadin;

4.            Mrs. Annette Arjune-Martins;

5.            Pastor Onesi La Fleur;

6.            Former Magistrate Mr. Krishnadatt Persaud;

It will be observed that in respect of the names which I submitted to the President,

One is a former chairman of GECOM; two are attorneys-at-law with over 10 years of good standing at the Guyana Bar and both of whom are qualified to be appointed as judges of a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in Guyana in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana; one who is an attorney-at-law with over 40 years of good standing and a former magistrate who served in that capacity for over 20 years; one who is a business person in the local airline industry and who has received national and international acclaim for her work in protecting Guyana’s biodiversity; and one who has distinguished himself as an agriculturalist and has made a sterling contribution in Guyana and the Caribbean in the area of Education and Religion.

Having regard to the antecedents in relation to this matter and a subsequent meeting with the President at State House on June 12th, 2017 where we agreed to establish a High-level Exploratory Committee which was never activated by the government, I continued an elaborate and protracted consultations which lasted several weeks with various stakeholders. During this process I solicited their views, and sought nominations, in my efforts to ensure that I present six (6) names to the President who satisfy the requirements contemplated by Article 161(2) of the Constitution. Arriving at these six (6) names was not an easy task.

  • Kassem_B

    Since this last list can be consider as the 3rd level list, the President can go back and select one from the 2 previous lists

    • Col123

      Granger can still reject this list … and do his thing… get some popcorn..the entire political process is at play if the First People become political active..AFC may still be alive if they leave the coalition, and IF Amerindians get involved as a political party….. we can see further fractures in Guyana as we have in Central and South American societies.. which will give weight to more foreign role in the local politics…
      This coalition literally may have done something positive for Guyana with their misadventures and ignorance at governing..

  • Fedup / GT

    One more list of SHOIT

  • Jinnah Rahman

    JAGDEO RUNNINGS – Never before had Jagdeo sweat so much trying his best to look democratic and dutiful.
    Whilst, this entire selection system is Highly undemocratic and devised to accommodate the two main parties, the best choice here will be Joe Singh, a man who surely knows the wuk. The President should not hesitate to appoint him.

    • Col123

      JR padna..How come you NAME na deh pun the list boy?….. darn… I lost a bet that you were gonna be on he list as you are the most kiss azz Jaganite on the block…. well, at least you get an education from them bazzstards…now is time to kiss them APNU JHAAT butt…you’re the boy…

  • Emile_Mervin

    Jagdeo is as defiant as they come. Not a single JUDGE, past or present, is on this new list. But if Jagdeo is defiant, Granger is more defiant.

    And what makes this exercise increasingly laughable is that the PPP was in power when the constitutional clause for selecting a new Gecom Chairman was legislated. The clause stipulates that, while the Opposition Leader will select the names on the list and submit the list to the President, the list must be acceptable to the President. There is no final resolution to the process if the President, in his constitutional right, finds each list unacceptable. Not even the court can make Granger accept any list.

    DID THE PPP LEAVE THE OPTION FOR LIST REJECTION ON THE TABLE KNOWING IT HAD THE PRESIDENCY AND SHOULD HAVE THE LAST SAY?

    The same way Jagdeo bashed the PNC and Guyanese over the head with the PNC Constitution, it is the same way the Coalition is bashing Jagdeo and the PPP over the head with the Gecom list rejection option.

