Alleged bogus auto dealer; suspected ‘car parts’ thieves on bail

A Grove, East Bank Demerara man landed himself in trouble after he allegedly obtained GYD$240,000 in cash from another in a dishonest deal, and was placed on GYD$60,000 bail by Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman.

John Medford, 31, of Lot 41 second Street Grove, East Bank Demerara denied that on July 26, 2017, with intent to defraud, he obtained the cash from Demanie Bailey by falsely pretending that he was in a position to purchase a motor car, knowing same to be false.

The case will be called again September 15.

Meanwhile, two men accused of stealing car parts were each placed on GYD$100,000 bail when they appeared before Magistrate Latchman.

David George, 18, and Seon Nedd, 27, both of Laing Avenue were accused jointly of stealing one 18 212 Motor Car engine valued 150,000, one Air Conditioning (AC) compressor and one AC Unit valued 60,000, and four shacks worth GYD$40,000, all totaling GYD$250,000, belonging to Germaine Davidson, on August 15.

Both men pleaded not guilty and will return to court September 15.

Police told the court that Davidson’s car PSS 5332 was involved in an accident on July 16 at Alexander Street, Kitty, and so he parked the vehicle at Lot 65 East Ruimveldt for a friend to keep for a while. When he returned to collect the vehicle some weeks after he discovered the articles were stolen from the vehicle.

The matter was reported to the police and after the suspects were arrested, George handed over some of the articles to investigators.