Queens College student tops CSEC, St Rose’s High pupil tops CAPE

The Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry revealed the Caribbean Secondary Education Council (CSEC) Examination and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results today.

Michael Bhopaul, 16, of the Queens College Secondary School was the top CSEC performer with 25 subjects. The young lad recorded 24 grade ones and one grade 2.

Michael secured grade one passes in Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, English A, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Human and Social Biology, Integrated Science, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Economics, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Information Technology, Social Studies, Caribbean History, Geography, Technical Drawing, Industrial Technology, Spanish, French, Food and Nutrition, Home Economic Management and Agricultural Science Double Award which counts as two subjects.

Department of Public Information asked young Bhopaul who is an aspiring Professor of Quantum Physics how it feels to be the top student of Guyana. “It feels really good; I feel ecstatic because I worked hard and I got what I aimed for and I am satisfied.” He enthused.

Bhopaul revealed the journey leading up to CSEC was not a rigorous one, “when it came to exams it wasn’t really rigorous in any way”, since he was consistent in his studies.

The top ten CSEC students hail from Queen’s College, Anna Regina Secondary, Tagore High, Saraswati Vidya Nakitan, ISA Islamic and Marian Academy.

Meanwhile, Top CAPE performer, Shawn Shewram who attained eight grade ones said despite the differing views on the number of subjects that should be written, he was forced to beat the odds.

“I think gaining certain opportunities in Guyana is difficult in terms of scholarships and sponsorships, so in order to put myself out there I had to write more subjects than the average student,” Shewram said. He plans to pursue further studies in the field of Law.

Other top CAPE performers came from St. Rose’s High, Queen’s College and Saraswati Vidya Nakitan Secondary Schools.