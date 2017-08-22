GYD$125 million in contracts signed to bolster solid waste disposal programme

The Ministry of Communities on Tuesday, signed three contracts totalling $125M as part of its effort to bolster the solid waste disposal programme in outlying regions and to ensure adequate facilities are in place for the disposal of waste.

The signed contracts cover the design of sanitary landfills at Bartica, Linden and Mahdia which includes waste profile studies of the three towns and recommendations for resource recovery and recycling programmes. The projects are estimated to be completed in eight months.

In brief remarks, at the ministry’s boardroom, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan stated that the mandate is to safeguard the wellbeing of citizens and preserve the environment for future generations through the ministry’s relevant policies, infrastructural development, institutional strengthening among other areas which are in keeping with the government’s ‘Green Economy’ agenda. Bulkan recognised that proper solid waste management has not been emphasised in the past, hence the initiative that led towards modern management of solid waste disposal.

“We are also committed to ensuring that there is more equality in relation to what is obtained here in the coastland and the hinterland communities, therefore as it pertains to issues involving solid waste management we will ensure that superior practice standards are present in communities away from the coastland,” Minister Bulkan was quoted as saying by Government’s Department of Information.

The landfill design would incorporate topographic surveys of the sites, access to the site, site security, waste disposal and fill management, leachate management, landfill gas management, operations and maintenance manuals, environmental audit and environmental monitoring and management systems.

It will also involve design drawings and bills of quantities and estimates for construction of the sites as well as preparation of bidding documents. The designs and bidding documents are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018 and bidding will commence shortly after.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall expressed his gratitude to Minister Bulkan for his continued support in assisting the municipality and emphasising the importance of proper solid waste management. Marshallrevealed that the municipality once struggled with solid waste management until recently, when they implemented the initiative to improve solid waste management.

“We see it as a next step towards the development not only of Bartica but all of our new towns, we have struggled over the last 10 years with solid waste management……for the last two years we have significantly improved solid waste management as a way to lead in Guyana’s Green agenda,” the Bartica Mayor highlighted.

Deputy Mayor of Linden Waneka Arindell was appreciative of the initiative since her municipality also had issues with proper solid waste management. She noted that though it is the initial stage, the inclusion into the initiative will benefit many.

The consultants are Executive Vice President of Exponential Services Incorporated, Stan Gonsalves in association with Caribbean Engineering and Management Consultants Incorporated (CEMCO)Lead Consultant, Ramon Latchmansingh.