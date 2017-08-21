Former magistrate pleads not guilty to drunken driving

Former Traffic Court Magistrate, Chandra Sohan on Monday pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

He pleaded bot guilty and was released on his own recognisance by Magistrate Renita Singh at the Albion Court.

He will go on trial September 15 for trial.

Police accused Sohan of driving under the influence of alcohol last Friday night on the Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Shortly after, Sohan was back in court representing clients in his capacity as an attorney-at-law.

An unidentified pedestrian, who he allegedly struck down, remained hospitalised in a serious but stable condition.

Sohan, who, presided over the Traffic Court in the Georgetown Magisterial District, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said hus “blood alcohol level when tested, was exceedingly above the legal limit”.

Police said motor van PJJ 6060 driven by the 51 year old lawyer of Palmyra Village, East Coast Berbice, was proceeding west along the southern driveway when a male pedestrian who is still unidentified, allegedly crossed the road from south to north into the path of the vehicle and collided.