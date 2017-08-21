Internet Radio

Eleven NOC juvenile escapees captured

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News August 21, 2017 0

President David Granger meeting with inmates of the New Opportunity Corps in June 2017.
The purpose of the President’s visit was primarily to listen to the concerns and needs of the children so as to ensure that those needs are catered for in the 2018 budget

Eleven juvenile offenders were in all Monday recpatured after they escaped late Sunday afternoon from the New Opportunity Corps at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

Police said several male inmates had a disagreement among themselves and they eventually went upstairs where they stole the keys to the facility, opened the doors and exited.

Investigations revealed that at about 5:15 PM six females and five males fled the detention facility for youths.

Two females were recaptured shortly after, police said, adding that “the others were recaptured about 06:00h this (Monday) morning not far from the facility.

Recently, President David Granger visited the New Opportunity Corps and expressed the view that a number of the offenders should not have been incarcerated for the offence of wandering.

The Rights of the Child Commission has also expressed similar concerns that wandering remains an offence.

