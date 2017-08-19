Former Magistrate allegedly drove under alcohol influence and knocked down pedestrian

Former Magistrate Chandra Sohan Saturday morning remained in custody at the Rose Hall Police Station after he allegedly knocked down a man while driving under the influence of alcohol Friday night.

Sohan was not named in the police release, but well-placed sources confirmed that he is the well-known lawyer in Berbice who was involved in the accident at about 7:40 Friday night at Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Several years ago, Sohan presided over the Traffic Court in the Georgetown Magisterial District.

Police sources said if the accident had occurred during working days, he would have been already arraigned on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. “An Attorney -at-law who was involved in a serious accident about 19:40h yesterday on the Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice and whose blood alcohol level when tested, was exceedingly above the legal limit, is in police custody and assisting with the investigation,” police said.

Police said motor van PJJ 6060 driven by the 51 year old lawyer of Palmyra Village, East Coast Berbice, was proceeding west along the southern driveway when a male pedestrian who is still unidentified, allegedly crossed the road from south to north into the path of the vehicle and collided.

“He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and later to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted in a serious but stable condition,” police said.